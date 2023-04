Two motorcyclists died early Saturday evening after they were involved in a head on collision on the Timehri Public Road.

Police yesterday identified the two men as 20-year-old Romeo Reid of Lot 30 Hyde Park Timehri and 31-year-old Leonardo Reevers of Block R. Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara.

According to a release from police the accident occurred at around 21:30 on Saturday night and involved motorcycle CJ 7405, ridden by Reid and motorcycle CG 9504 ridden by Reevers.