Canje murder suspect found dead, suicide suspected

The East Canje Berbice cattle farmer accused of ordering the kidnapping of a 36-year-old woman whose body was discovered aback of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice on Friday, was found dead yesterday morning; it was alleged he had committed suicide.

Police in a statement on Friday had said that Telisha Domandeo of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, was found at Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, with an incision to her neck. Her body was wrapped in a blanket.

A wanted bulletin was issued on Friday for her ex-partner, Sunil Durga, 50, who was suspected to have ordered her kidnapping. However, on Saturday evening police received information that relatives were attempting to bring Durga out from the Canje Creek when he reportedly claimed that he wanted to die, after which he jumped overboard.