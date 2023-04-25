No foul play suspected in death of Canje murder suspect

As police continue to investigate the mystery behind the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the 36-year-old woman whose body was discovered aback Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice on Friday, a post-mortem examination carried out on the body of the wanted suspect revealed no foul play.

Telisha Domandeo of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, was found at Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, with an incision to her neck. Her body was wrapped in a blanket.

A wanted bulletin for her ex-partner, Sunil Durga, 50, of Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice who is suspected to have ordered the kidnapping was subsequently issued on Friday. However, on Saturday evening police received information that relatives were attempting to bring Durga out from Canje Creek when he reportedly claimed that he wanted to die after which he jumped overboard. His body was subsequently discovered on Sunday morning.