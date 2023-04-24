Two remanded over murder of cop

Two men were today remanded to prison after they were charged with the murder of police constable Quincy Lewis, whose skeletal remains were discovered in a shallow grave last week. He had been reported missing in June 2020.

Shafeek Vernon called “Profit”, 25, of Lot 1 Ogle, East Coast Demerara and Jamel Van Lewis, 35, of Lot 29 D’Urban Street, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court via Zoom.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that between 18 June, 2020 and 18 June, 2021 at Providence, East Bank Demerara, they murdered Lewis. The duo was charged jointly with the prime suspects in the crime: 56-year-old Thakurdial Samaroo and 33-year-old Naqeeba Zahid Zafarali, who are yet to be apprehended.

Last Thursday, the Police had issued a bulletin for the couple, who had apparently fled the jurisdiction. Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had said all avenues will be pursued to extradite the couple to face charges here. When the matter was called today, the Magistrate issued arrest warrants for the couple. The prosecutor also informed the court that the investigation is ongoing.

The case was adjourned to May 24.