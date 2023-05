Junior Halley, who was accused of stabbing his wife to death at the Alpha Hotel last week, was yesterday charged with her murder and remanded to prison.

The 52-year-old vendor of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court 2 before Magistrate A George, where he was not required to plead to the charge that he murdered Kim Halley.

He will appear in court again on June 22nd, 2023.