Alpha Hotel murder suspect for court tomorrow

Junior Halley, 50, a businessman of Mahaicony is to appear in court tomorrow to answer a charge of murder, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has said. Halley’s wife, Kim Halley, 46, was discovered dead in a room at the Alpha Hotel, Lot 2 Public Road, Ogle, East Coast Demerara on Thursday, shortly after the couple had checked in there.
Blanhum told Stabroek News yesterday that investigators will be seeking legal advice at the earliest opportunity concerning the death of Kim Halley and that the suspect will be arraigned tomorrow.