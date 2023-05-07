Gov’t never intended to hold consultations on security bill – Forde

APNU-AFC Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Legal Affairs Roysdale Forde is of the view that the government’s decision to send the National Intelligence and Security Agency Bill to a select committee after public scrutiny represents the very nature in which it is bent on having no consultation with people.

Last month, the government through Attorney General Anil Nandlall introduced the bill to the National Assembly with the intention of passing it through Parliament and into law. However, with public outcry coming from the Guyana Bar Association, the APNU-AFC, civil society and others, further consultation on the bill was ordered by President Irfaan Ali.