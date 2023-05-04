Woman found slashed to death at Alpha Hotel, husband detained

Police are investigating the murder of Kim Halley, a 46-year-old of Lamaha Park, Georgetown, which occurred between 2.30 and 2.45 pm today at Alpha Hotel at Lot 2 Public Road Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The woman’s husband, a 50-year-old businessman of Mahaicony, was arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigations, the police said in a statement.

The police say that the body was examined and 13 stab wounds were seen on her face, hands and body. A further examination was made, and a wound measuring 10 inches in width and 5 inches in depth was seen on her neck. A knife handle was seen next to the body on the bed. The blade was subsequently found in the deceased woman’s hair, covered in blood.

Halley and the suspect were married, the police said but she had moved out over alleged abuse.

At about 1.45 pm today, the woman and the suspect arrived at the hotel and checked into Room #235.

At about 2.30 pm, the hotel staff heard screams from the room. About 15 minutes after, the suspect exited the room and left the hotel.

At about 4.30 pm, the suspect was arrested at the Criminal Investigation Department HQ. He was placed into custody.