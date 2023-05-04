Kaneville resident pleads guilty to armed robbery, gets 30 months

Kevin Grant, a 24-year-old resident of Lot 895 4th Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was arrested on 27th April 2023 by a rank from Grove Police Station and charged yesterday with armed robbery (cutlass).

Grant is accused of robbing 29-year-old Ramnarine Singh, on 27th April 2023, at Macaw Drive, Kaneville. Grant was armed with a cutlass during the attack.

The charge was laid under Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared yesterday (3rd May 2023) before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.