Grove bus driver charged with rape of a child

Waylon Jordan, a 27-year-old minibus driver of Lot 15 Grove Public Road, EBD, was arrested on February 15th, 2023, and charged yesterday for the Offence of Rape of a child under 16 years.

The offence was allegedly committed in February of this year at Grove Public Road.

Jordan appeared at the Golden Grove/Diamond Magistrate’s Court #2 before Magistrate Judy Latchman and was not required to enter a plea. Bail was granted in the sum of $500,000. The matter was adjourned to June 1st, 2023, for statements.