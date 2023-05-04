Motorcyclist dies in accident at Success

The Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at about 8.20 am today on the Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The accident involved Motor Lorry # GAD 2985, owned by NABI Construction Inc and driven by Mark Bagot, a 42-year-old mechanic of Better Hope, ECD, and motorcycle # CK 6014 owned and ridden by Keon Marshall, a 26-year-old Porter (now deceased) of Lot 28 Republic Drive Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

The police said in a statement that the lorry driver is alleging that he exited the NABI Construction Inc compound on the northern side of the Success Public Road. While turning east on the southern driving lane, the Lorry encountered a mechanical problem and ‘cut off’.

The driver said he put on the hazard lights and exited the vehicle to go into the company’s compound to get another Lorry to move his own into the corner. However, while standing at the rear of Motor Lorry # GAD 2985, he saw motorcycle # CK 6014 and another motorcycle speeding down the road, with neither of the motorcyclists wearing safety helmets. The lorry driver said one of the motorcyclists rode his bike (CK 6014) straight into the rear portion of the Lorry. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell on the road and suffered injuries. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by police ranks, placed into Police Vehicle # PAC 5223 and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Durga.