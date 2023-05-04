Judge rules ‘submissive’ EPA must enforce liability clause in Exxon permits

In the action brought against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to enforce the liability clause in the permits issued to ExxonMobil Guyana for its offshore oil operations, Justice Sandil Kissoon, in a ruling yesterday, said the EPA, which he described as “submissive,” had abdicated its responsibilities “…thereby putting this nation and its people in grave potential danger of calamitous disaster.”

The judge bluntly said that the circumstances giving rise to the action disclosed the existence of an “egregious state of affairs that has engulfed the Environmental Protection Agency in a quagmire of its own making.

“It has abdicated the exclusive statutory responsibilities entrusted to it by Parliament under the Environmental Protection Act 1996 and the Environmental Protection Regulations 2000 to ensure due compliance by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited [EEPGL.”