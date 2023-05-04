Guyana drops 26 spots on World Press Freedom Index

Guyana has dropped 26 spots in the press freedom rankings moving to 60 out of the 180 countries listed on the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, which was compiled by Reporters without Borders (RSF).

The ranking was released yesterday by the RSF which condemned the harassment and intimidation of journalists in Guyana through online targeting and disrespect from the administration.

The report, which assesses the state of journalism in 180 countries and territories, highlights the disastrous effects of news and information chaos – the effects of a globalised and unregulated online information space that encourages fake news and propaganda. It stated that the environment for the practice and promotion of journalism is satisfactory in only 30% of the countries. It was released earlier in the week.