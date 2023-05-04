Timehri man murdered over teen’s affections

Police are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old porkknocker, allegedly by a 27-year-old man over the affections of a 16-year-old.

Police said the dead man has been identified as Kwasi Michelle of Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara. The murder occurred at Jaw Bone Backdam, North West District (NWD) on May 1.

According to the police, around 00:30 hrs on the day in question, Quason Frank called ‘Lethem Man’, also a porknocker and of Annai Village, North Rupununi, had a misunderstanding with the teenager.