Charlestown youth killer handed life sentence over Mandela Ave homicide

Currently serving a 15-year sentence for the 2016 killing of Charlestown youth Gregory Garraway, Joshua Meredith was yesterday afternoon handed a life sentence for the killing of Paul Rodney, a mere month later.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow ordered that Meredith not be considered eligible for parole until after he would have served at least 30 years behind bars.

At his arraignment for Rodney’s murder back in March, Meredith who had originally been indicted for the capital offence, pleaded not guilty, copping instead to the lesser charge of manslaughter.