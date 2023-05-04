Quamina St guest house man died of heart attack

A post-mortem examination has concluded that 49-year-old Umar Ally, who was found dead in a Quamina Street guest house, minutes after checking into a room in the company of a young woman, died of a heart attack.

The young woman, who had subsequently jumped from a window and escaped, has since turned herself over to the police. It was reported that she claimed she only ran because she was scared and had decided to remain in hiding until a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Contacted, Ally’s widow Clair Ally who had been with him for 23 years, said she now believes that it wasn’t the young woman’s fault only. “I give him fault too. I doan blame she alone. I’m talking straight…,” she said.