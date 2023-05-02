Police probing death of man at Quamina St guest house

Commander for Regional Division 4 ‘A’, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, says that ranks are investigating the ‘unnatural death’ of Umar Ally, a 49-year-old of Lot 221 ‘B’ Field Pattensen, Greater Georgetown which occurred in Room 104 of the Quamina Guest House located at Lot 126 Quamina Street, Georgetown

The death occurred between 14:05 hours and 14:15 hours.

According to the police report, at about 14:00 hours last Friday, Ally checked in to the hotel with someone dressed like a female but who was suspected to be a male. They booked a room and were given room 104 by the hotel receptionist.