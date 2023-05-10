Fisherman jailed for possession of cocaine, smoking utensils

A 35-year -old fisherman of Skeldon, Corentyne, was jailed on Monday after he pleaded guilty to the possession of 6.4 grammes of cocaine and smoking utensils.

Roy Morgan, called Ricky Singh, was arrested with the cocaine and smoking utensils on 5th May, 2023, at Charity, Essequibo Coast.

He appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment on each charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.