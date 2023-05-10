APNU launches LGE campaign in city

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) launched its local government campaign over the weekend and announced that it will be building ground for the general and regional elections, where victory is expected.

June 12th is listed as election day, and the opposition which says it is contesting in some 90% of local authority areas, plans to push to not have the government control everything and to use Georgetown as a model for victory.

Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton maintained: “We are electing this council in preparation for the final victory against the PPP/C.”