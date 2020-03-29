Ministry asserts sovereignty over US `summons’

In a statement released yesterday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has reiterated that there is no breakdown in the rule of law in Guyana and stressed that the APNU+AFC coalition government remains in place until a successor is declared and sworn-in in its stead.

The statement was released in response to a “summons” received by Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Riyad Insanally from Acting Assistant Secretary of State Michael Kozak.

Kozak had announced on Thursday that he summoned Insanally to convey his government’s “firm position that any government sworn in based on flawed election results would not be legitimate.”