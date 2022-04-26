Mechanic dies in accident on Mabura trail

A 62-year-old mechanic died and several others were injured following an accident along the #58 Mabura trail, Region Ten yesterday.
Dead is Randy Lee of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.
The injured persons have been identified as Bhisham Hiralall called ‘Ryan’, 30, an auto electrician of #7 Village, West Coast Berbice; Bhoodnarine Ramgobin called ‘Mokesh’, 41, a welder of 16th Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Conrad Gibson, a 55-year-old gold miner of Friendship, East Bank Demerara and Jailal called ‘Naresh’, 34, a mechanic of Supply, Mahaica, ECD.