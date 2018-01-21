Better approaches needed in empowering women, activist says

Empowerment should be more than a “buzzword” for women, social activist Akola Thompson said on Friday evening, when she was one of several women who spoke at “Emerging Through Generations,” a female empowerment session held at the National Cultural Centre.

Part of the series of ‘Brand Youth’ empowerment events, “Emerging Through Generations” seeks to encourage and empower the young women who appeared on Conversations With Selwyn (CWS) Guyanese Youth series, which was facilitated by Anije Lambert, co-producer of the Guyanese Youth in Review series.

The event focused on women since it was the organiser’s opinion that there needs to be an elevated conversation about the plight of women, who are still being treated as second class citizens in every sector in the region…..