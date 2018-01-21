FIU accountant, lawyer approved after protracted selection process

In keeping with the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) legislation, the National Assembly on Friday night approved the appointment of the nominees for the posts of accountant and attorney for the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), though the parliamentary opposition declared its non-support for the latter candidate because of alleged political affiliations.

The appointments of Surendra Lall Boodhoo as accountant and Yonette Romao-Scarville as attorney come after lengthy selection and confirmation processes.

The search for the accountant had commenced in December, 2015 and Boodhoo was identified in March last year by the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments…..