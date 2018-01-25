City probing beating of Marlon Fredericks – Chief Constable

The city constabulary says it is currently investigating the assault on vendor Marlon Fredericks, one day before he was shot to death allegedly by a constable who is now facing a manslaughter charge.
Though Fredericks is dead and therefore an assault charge cannot be brought against the man who was seen kicking him in his head on January 13th while a city constable held him down, the brutality has raised questions about the way city constables conduct themselves and what internal disciplinary measures should be taken against those involved. A key part of the investigation is the identity of the kicker. Chief Constable Andrew Foo told Stabroek News that as the investigation continues, efforts are being made to identify the perpetrator of the act. He pleaded with members of the public who may have any information on the identity of the assailant to contact the city constabulary. Stabroek News has been ….
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash
Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl
Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.