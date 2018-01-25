City probing beating of Marlon Fredericks – Chief Constable

The city constabulary says it is currently investigating the assault on vendor Marlon Fredericks, one day before he was shot to death allegedly by a constable who is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Though Fredericks is dead and therefore an assault charge cannot be brought against the man who was seen kicking him in his head on January 13th while a city constable held him down, the brutality has raised questions about the way city constables conduct themselves and what internal disciplinary measures should be taken against those involved. A key part of the investigation is the identity of the kicker. Chief Constable Andrew Foo told Stabroek News that as the investigation continues, efforts are being made to identify the perpetrator of the act. He pleaded with members of the public who may have any information on the identity of the assailant to contact the city constabulary. Stabroek News has been ….