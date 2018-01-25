Life sentence for man who raped 10-year-old girl

Rohan Daniels was late yesterday afternoon sentenced to two concurrent life sentences behind bars, after a jury convicted him of sexually penetrating a young girl.
The assault on the now 14-year-old girl, started at age 10.
The 12-member mixed jury convicted Daniels on two of four counts of rape after about three hours of deliberations.
In a proportion of 11-1, they found him ….
NBS defends securing of head office
Even as it may now face more court action, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday strongly defended the action taken by its staff on Tuesday in securing the building when an attempt was made to levy on its assets in relation to a $59m court award to its former CEO Maurice Arjoon.
Barber, farmer die in Cornelia Ida crash
Two men died following a car accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Tuesday night.
GECOM Chairman says preparations on track for local gov’t polls
As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) prepares to roll out it plans for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), its chairman, Justice (retired) James Patterson is adamant that there is no chance of the official voters’ list being padded.
Nine Brazilians in custody following robbery of Lethem store
-getaway car crashed Nine Brazilians including two females are currently in custody as the police continue to probe Tuesday afternoon’s armed robbery on a phone store in Lethem during which a quantity of phones and jewellery was stolen.
Family of Crane mason wants proper probe of fatal accident
The family of Kapilldeo Mohit want the police to properly investigate the circumstances that led to an accident on Sunday which resulted in his death.