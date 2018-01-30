Several crime wave inquiries will have to be held – Harmon

Given the large number of killings which occurred during the crime wave, several inquiries will have to be held, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday while assuring that before the end of the week the first one will be launched.
“They (the killings) range over a period of time but we cannot of course do one inquiry to cover all of them at the same time so we may very well be dealing with individual issues as we go along. So during the course of this week, by the end of this week we will launch an inquiry into one period of the killings and you can be rest assured by the first of February that work would commence on this inquiry”, Harmon told reporters shortly after eight new Land Surveyors of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission were sworn in.
Asked which period will be focused on first, he said that information will be made public when the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) is launched. “You will get either the period or the particular issue which is going to be dealt with”, he said…..
New strategies being mulled to protect T&T prison officers
(Trinidad Guardian) A number of new strategies were discussed during a closed-door two-hour meeting between the Prison Officers Association, commanders of the Police and Prison Service and the Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon last night to protect officers whose lives are at risk.
Wife killer gets 80 years
Miguel Barker was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 80 years in jail after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, who was knifed to death at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara almost two years ago.
Ex-Skeldon sugar workers receive severance payments
Severance payments were made yesterday to laid-off Skeldon Estate sugar workers and many said they were planning to invest a portion of the money in farming so that they can continue to provide for their families.
Former soldier not guilty of murder of ex’s mother
Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private Abiola Jacobs was yesterday found not guilty of murdering her ex-boyfriend’s mother.
Enmore workers receive severance but worry over lack of jobs remains
Hundreds of ex-sugar workers yesterday began receiving severance payments at the Enmore Estate but while many were happy to finally receive their “hard earned money,” some were still grappling with their anxieties from not having jobs.