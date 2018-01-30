Several crime wave inquiries will have to be held – Harmon

Given the large number of killings which occurred during the crime wave, several inquiries will have to be held, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday while assuring that before the end of the week the first one will be launched.

“They (the killings) range over a period of time but we cannot of course do one inquiry to cover all of them at the same time so we may very well be dealing with individual issues as we go along. So during the course of this week, by the end of this week we will launch an inquiry into one period of the killings and you can be rest assured by the first of February that work would commence on this inquiry”, Harmon told reporters shortly after eight new Land Surveyors of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission were sworn in.

Asked which period will be focused on first, he said that information will be made public when the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) is launched. “You will get either the period or the particular issue which is going to be dealt with”, he said…..