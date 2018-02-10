Ex-travel agent charged with embezzling $11M from Muneshwers

Former Muneshwers Limited Travel Service agent Priya Lall, who is accused of defrauding customers and fleeing the country, was yesterday charged with an additional count of embezzlement from the company.

Lall, who was charged last month with three counts of embezzlement, was read the new charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The charge states that Lall, being a clerk or servant at Muneshwers Travel Agency Limited, fraudulently embezzled US-$51,810, equivalent to GY$11,190,960, which was taken into her possession by her or in the name of or on the account of the company, between Sep-tember 8th, 2017 and October 19th, 2017, at Water Street.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made….