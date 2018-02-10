Ex-travel agent charged with embezzling $11M from Muneshwers

Former Muneshwers Limited Travel Service agent Priya Lall, who is accused of defrauding customers and fleeing the country, was yesterday charged with an additional count of embezzlement from the company.
Lall, who was charged last month with three counts of embezzlement, was read the new charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.
The charge states that Lall, being a clerk or servant at Muneshwers Travel Agency Limited, fraudulently embezzled US-$51,810, equivalent to GY$11,190,960, which was taken into her possession by her or in the name of or on the account of the company, between Sep-tember 8th, 2017 and October 19th, 2017, at Water Street.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made….
Guyana seeks closer defence ties with Brazil
President David Granger yesterday told visiting Brazilian Defence Minister Raul Jungmann that Guyana wants closer defence cooperation with Brasilia in light of what he said was the “present situation in the northern coast of South America.” According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger said at a meeting at the Baridi Benab, State House, that Guyana wanted to review the Joint Communiqué of 2012 on defence.
Doerga company to build US$100m oil refinery
Local company GuyEnergy is to build a modular oil refinery in Region 10 at a cost of about two percent of what a paid international consultant to government had said might be needed here.
12 teachers request transfer from NA school
Twelve of the 29 teachers of the New Amsterdam Secondary School (NAMS) have sought transfers amid divisions, including racial tension, and the parent-teacher body is seeking a meeting with the education minister.
Fisherman shot, robbed of $7M after bank withdrawal
A fisherman was shot and robbed of $7 million in cash along the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara yesterday, less than an hour after he had withdrawn the money from a commercial bank.
Private Sector cautious about oil and gas investments
Head of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Eddie Boyer says that although the inaugural oil and gas summit can be viewed as a success, local businesses shouldn’t “build or invest in anticipation” since they are not guaranteed any contracts and could stand to lose if they “rush.” At a press briefing at the conclusion of the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exposition (GIPEX) at the Marriott Hotel yesterday, Boyer said that the Commission is of the opinion that the event was a great success since local businesses were able to meet a number of oil giants, sub-contractors, consultants and other key players in the industry and have “very good” interaction with companies from all over the world.