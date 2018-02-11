Raising Nadine’s daughter

Just days after what many would have considered the happiest day of her life, Donessa Barker was burnt with hot water. At the time she did not say it was her husband Miguel Barker who had burnt her, but family members suspected that it was an escalation of the man’s abuse of the young mother.

The abuse had resulted in most of her close relatives not being at her wedding. She hid the abuse, but eventually was forced to leave him. He followed her, threatened her and eventually on April 30, 2015 he murdered her at Lot 12 Inner Bagotville. It was less than a year after they were married.

The two shared a young daughter at the time…..