Upper Corentyne teen dies following collision with sheep

A Number 77 Village, Upper Corentyne teenager succumbed at the George-town Public Hospital on Monday evening after he was involved in a collision with a sheep sometime last Wednesday along the Number 79 Village, Corentyne Public Road.

According to information gathered, the teenager, Adil Khan, 17, was proceeding on motorcycle, CJ 3268 along the west side of the Number 79 Public Road when the sheep reportedly ran across the road, which resulted in a collision sometime around 8 pm. Stabroek News was told that Khan fell from the motorcycle and sustained major head injuries.

He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital in an unconscious state, after which he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and then later to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed Monday evening.