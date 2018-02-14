Upper Corentyne teen dies following collision with sheep

A Number 77 Village, Upper Corentyne teenager succumbed at the George-town Public Hospital on Monday evening after he was involved in a collision with a sheep sometime last Wednesday along the Number 79 Village, Corentyne Public Road.
According to information gathered, the teenager, Adil Khan, 17, was proceeding on motorcycle, CJ 3268 along the west side of the Number 79 Public Road when the sheep reportedly ran across the road, which resulted in a collision sometime around 8 pm. Stabroek News was told that Khan fell from the motorcycle and sustained major head injuries.
He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital in an unconscious state, after which he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and then later to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed Monday evening.
Unions at UG strongly opposed to how gov’t composing university council
Unions at the University of Guyana (UG) have strongly objected to the manner in which the government is composing the institution’s 26-member council.
One killed, 2 escape death in T&T shooting
(Trinidad Guardian) Denyse Bailey grabbed her three daughters and hid in her bedroom after a gunman opened fire on her house, killing her son-in-law and injuring another relative on Monday.
South African police raid Gupta home, pressure cranks up on Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Heavily armed South African police raided the luxury home of the Gupta family today as part of a probe into allegations the three brothers had corrupt links to President Jacob Zuma, who has been ordered by the ruling ANC to quit as head of state.
Six more arrested, two vehicles recovered as probe into carjacking ring continues
Following a 10-hour operation which concluded at 3 am at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way, six more persons were arrested yesterday as part of the ongoing investigation of a major carjacking ring, bringing the total number of persons in custody to 13.
Two charged with murdering money changer during robbery
Two men were yesterday charged and remanded to prison over the murder of America Street money changer Shawn Nurse, who was gunned during a robbery just over a week ago.