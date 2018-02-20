Angoy’s Avenue family beaten, robbed in home invasion

An Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam family was beaten and robbed by four armed bandits around midnight on Sunday.

The bandits escaped with $90, 000 in cash, three gold bangles and one silver bangle worth a total of $160,000, one gold chain worth $40,000, two cellphones and one tablet.

Somwattie Bacchus also known as `Samantha’, 40, of Lot 767 Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue yesterday relayed to Stabroek News that minutes after 11. 30 pm on Sunday, four men, two armed with a gun each, one armed with both a gun and cutlass and another armed with a cutlass launched an attack on her family. The bandits kicked Bacchus and her husband, Ameer Bacchus, 44, multiple times leaving both with face and head injuries. Bacchus’s brother, Suresh Seecharran, 41, a hire car driver who resides next to her was also beaten about his body. The men were both taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital yesterday morning where after receiving treatment they were sent away.

Bacchus, who is a ….