D’Urban St woman remanded for alleged possession of six lbs ganja

A 27-year-old D’Urban Street woman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged possession of six pounds of cannabis

The charge alleged that Anisha Daniels on February 19th at D’Urban Street, had in her possession two killogrammes, 800 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. The woman pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore adjourned the matter until March 21st and remanded the woman to prison.