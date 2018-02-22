D’Urban St woman remanded for alleged possession of six lbs ganja

A 27-year-old D’Urban Street woman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged possession of six pounds of cannabis
The charge alleged that Anisha Daniels on February 19th at D’Urban Street, had in her possession two killogrammes, 800 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. The woman pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Magistrate Fabayo Azore adjourned the matter until March 21st and remanded the woman to prison.
Dwight Yorke denies deal with chutney singer
(Trinidad Guardian) Former T&T and Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke yesterday denied he entered into any contract with Chutney Monarch Neval Chatelal to loan him money to pay off a debt following his Island Vibe fete last year.
Gov’t seeking $10b-15b to reopen estates
For the limited reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore sugar estates next month, government is in the process of borrowing some $10B to 15B from local commercial banks here, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says.
Contractor shot in head, robbed after leaving bank
A 38-year-old electrical contractor narrowly escaped death yesterday after he was shot and robbed of $600,000 by two motorcycle bandits who trailed him from a bank before cornering him at his Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) worksite.
Guyana moves up in transparency ranking
Guyana has registered its highest score on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Index Report but even with a mark of 38 and ranking at 91 out of 180 countries it is still viewed as a very corrupt country.
Third term hearing now set for March 12 at CCJ
Guyana’s appeal over the constitutionality of presidential term limits will now be heard on March 12 by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), according to the Trinidad-based court’s schedule of sittings.