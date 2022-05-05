D’Urban St man remanded to prison on ganja, gun charges

A D’Urban Street man was yesterday remanded to prison on charges of allegedly having marijuana as well as a gun and ammunition in his possession.

Nicholas Singh, 23, of Lot 1818 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and he pleaded not guilty to three charges.

It is alleged that on April 29, 2022, at D’Urban Street, he had in his possession 94 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

It is also alleged that Singh had a .32 pistol and three live matching rounds in his possession while not being the holder of a firearm licence.

The man was then remanded to prison and his next court appearance was fixed for May 18, 2022.

The court heard that on April 29, at about 12:15 hrs, acting on information received, a party of policemen went to the home of Singh, where they saw him sitting in a chair in the living room with the .32 pistol.

They also saw a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be that of cannabis.

As a result, the police said that Singh was then escorted to the Alberttown Police Station, where the gun and ammunition were lodged and the cannabis was weighed.