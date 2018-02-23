CARICOM staffer shot, robbed after bank withdrawal

A gunman yesterday afternoon shot and robbed a senior CARICOM Secreta-riat employee after he left the Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited branch at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in what is the most recent attack on the bank’s customers.

Police yesterday said Lionel Persaud, 59, a Deputy Programme Mana-ger at the CARICOM Sec-retariat, was admitted as a patient at a city hospital afterward.

Persaud was robbed at around 2.30 pm as he arrived in front of his home in Atlantic Gardens, ECD.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Edmond Cooper last night told Stabroek News that ….