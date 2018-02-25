Evaluation of new Demerara bridge tenders more complicated than expected – Adams

The evaluation of tenders for the new Demerara River bridge has proven more complex than planned, according to project manager Rawlston Adams, who says the deadline for the completion of the process has been extended.
“We started the evaluation and the evaluation committee has met but what we realised is that the amount of information that has to be assessed and evaluated needs a lot of clarification from bidders,” Adams told Sunday Stabroek, when contacted for an update last Thursday. “One of the other things is we need additional resources to the team, to boost its capacity to evaluate the financials. This is something we are addressing,” he added.
During the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s end of year review last month, Adams had said that the evaluation of the bids to finance, design, build and maintain the new Demerara Harbour bridge would have been completed by the end of January…..
