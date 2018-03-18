After 46 years as an invigilator Aunty Lily is not about to stop

At 81 years old Sarifari Persaud better known as ‘Aunty Lily’ is content with a life of spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, which entails travelling overseas, and taking care of her flowers and dog. That is when she is not invigilating at the National Grade Six Assessment exams, which she has been doing for 46 years, since it was known as Common Entrance.

“I enjoy me life, but somehow I does look forward to exam time. I like being with dem children. I never teach or suh, but is long me doing this thing and I don’t want to stop now. Me is now the supervisor at the Enmore Primary School,” Persaud told the Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview.

Persaud was recently recognised by the Education Department of Region Four for her sterling contribution as an invigilator in the region…..