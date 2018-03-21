North West man charged with raping girl, 12

A North West District man was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old.

The charge against Peter George states that in September, 2017, at Manawarin Village, Moruca, he engaged in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

The man, who appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at an in-camera hearing in Georgetown, was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus remanded the man to prison and adjourned the matter until March 27th.