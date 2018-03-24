Independent probe of seawall fatal shootings needed, GHRA head says

An independent investigation should be launched into the police’s recent fatal shooting of three robbery suspects along the Kingston seawall, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.

“The problem is the PCA [Police Complaints Authority] and more so the OPR [Office of Professional Responsibi-lity] are not sufficiently independent so ordinary citizens can be confident,” McCormack told Stabroek News yesterday.

He added that the police force’s account of what transpired on March 15th needs to be verified. “The police version that the shooting was justified needs to be supported by independent verification… citizens need an independent investigation,” McCormack added.

According to McCormack, the GHRA….