Independent probe of seawall fatal shootings needed, GHRA head says

An independent investigation should be launched into the police’s recent fatal shooting of three robbery suspects along the Kingston seawall, President of the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) Mike McCormack says.
“The problem is the PCA [Police Complaints Authority] and more so the OPR [Office of Professional Responsibi-lity] are not sufficiently independent so ordinary citizens can be confident,” McCormack told Stabroek News yesterday.
He added that the police force’s account of what transpired on March 15th needs to be verified. “The police version that the shooting was justified needs to be supported by independent verification… citizens need an independent investigation,” McCormack added.
According to McCormack, the GHRA….
Wealth fund requires consensus on fiscal, legal framework – expert
As Guyana prepares for a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) ahead of oil production in 2020, the former manager of one of the world’s most successful ones yesterday stressed the importance of full consensus by the society on its fiscal and legislative framework.
Planned Cheddi Jagan centennial stamps scrapped
The Ministry of the Presidency appears to have scuttled an arrangement between the Ministry of Public Telecommuni-cations and the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) for the production of stamps commemorating the centenary of the birth of late President Cheddi Jagan.
Public health outreaches showing more than 50% of participants overweight
Food and nutrition stakeholders yesterday heard that outreaches have shown increasing obesity. Director of the Food Policy Division of the Ministry of Public Health Dinte Conway, in presenting a snapshot of the nutrition situation in Guyana, noted that the country is becoming increasingly more obese, with recent outreaches showing more than 50% of participants to be overweight.
Judge upholds three-year minimum for ganja trafficking but says law permits lighter sentences
While upholding the constitutionality of the mandatory minimum three-year sentence for ganja trafficking, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow has ruled that magistrates do have the discretion to impose lighter sentences where special circumstances may warrant.
Gold Board seeking to plug info leaks with IT Upgrade
Chairman Gabriel Lall has announced plans to upgrade the information technology system of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) to improve efficiency and prevent the leakage of private information, which remains an issue.