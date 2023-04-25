When this government doesn’t like a critic or independent voices it resorts to intimidation

Dear Editor,

A picture tells a thousand words. A clear message was sent to the administration with the pix (as published in SN a couple weeks ago) showing the ABCE Ambassadors visiting with GHRA co-President Mike McCormack and his wife at the NGO’s office. Clearly, the diplomatic community is in solidarity with the GHRA and its co-leader who has been intimidated and harassed by the PPP/C government not the least being the President, Vice President, the Attorney General, and the tax department (GRA).

The government didn’t like the idea of McCormack exercising due diligence and independence, resisting instruction to break established rules, and following the rules as established by EITI in Guyana’s continued accreditation as a member of the body. The government’s response is intimidation – call in the tax man. It was so disappointing that an intellectual and scholar like Anil Nandlall went after McCormack, a champion of democracy and a man who fought on the side of the PPP for free and fair elections during the 26 years reign of the dictatorship. The Ambassadors of democratic countries are watching. It was the ambassadors of the democratic countries who were responsible for the PPP being in government.

McCormack did not give in to blackmail and intimidation, and he has received the support of the diplomatic community and advocates of democracy. This government’s modus operandi as demonstrated repeatedly is that when it does not like a critic or political opponent or can’t get someone to follow its dictates, or an independent voice, it calls in the tax man as an intimidation tactic to get its way. Thankfully, McCormack has resisted and not given in to blackmail. Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch is commended for her presence, alongside GECOM’s Chair Claudette Singh, at the nomination process for LGE 2023 in Georgetown Municipality. Her presence sends a message that electoral skullduggery will not be tolerated.

Subsequently, the Vice President apologized in embarrassment for one PPP nominee of African descent whose nomination paper had a signature of a backer who died some time ago. It will be a show of solidarity if the ABCE Ambassadors, as a group or individually, were to visit the office of the Guyana Press Association in support of (female) journalists who were intimidated and or threatened by elements affiliated with the PPP. It is recalled that when SN did an investigative query about a Minister’s conflict of interest business ownership, the paper’s office was visited by the police.

I do not recall Ministers or officials of the coalition government ever intimidating the press, not even the PPP affiliated media house, or GHRA or other NGOs. The two independent newspapers and broadcasters should not succumb to blackmail.

Sincerely,

Elijah Whitley