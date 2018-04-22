Hospital guard dies in horrific West Bank accident

Just before swerving off of the Klien-Pouderoyen, West Bank Public Road and crashing into a resident’s house early this morning, a drunk driver struck and killed a 60-year-old cyclist.
Eyewitnesses are still baffled by the sequence of events that led to the death of Keith Redman, a security officer at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, who was returning to his Bagotville home.
According to the information reaching Stabroek News, the red Toyota Corolla PMM 1895 was travelling at a fast rate along the eastern side of the road. While manoeuvring through a turn, the driver lost control and hit Redman, throwing him off of his cycle and some 80 feet away into a nearby drain…..
82 Venezuelans sent back from T&T to their homeland
(Trinidad Guardian) A Venezuelan military aircraft landed at Piarco International Airport yesterday to take back 82 nationals to their homeland.
Banks DIH, ANSA, GraceKennedy keen on Wales estate
Three companies, including two regional conglomerates, have expressed interest in taking over the shuttered Wales, West Bank Demerara sugar estate in a deal that is expected to see the development of significant agro-processing operations here.
23 Guyanese working on ExxonMobil drill ship
Twenty-three Guyanese, including a doctor, have been working on a drill ship contracted to ExxonMobil for oil operations and yesterday the company flew seven journalists to the site for a firsthand look at operations.
Local Gov’t Commission directs Rose Hall council to rescind Town Clerk’s appointment
In the first public exercise of its powers, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has instructed the Rose Hall Town Council to rescind its recent hiring of a Town Clerk, while saying that it exceeded the authority given to it to recruit candidates for the post.