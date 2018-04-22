Hospital guard dies in horrific West Bank accident

Just before swerving off of the Klien-Pouderoyen, West Bank Public Road and crashing into a resident’s house early this morning, a drunk driver struck and killed a 60-year-old cyclist.

Eyewitnesses are still baffled by the sequence of events that led to the death of Keith Redman, a security officer at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, who was returning to his Bagotville home.

According to the information reaching Stabroek News, the red Toyota Corolla PMM 1895 was travelling at a fast rate along the eastern side of the road. While manoeuvring through a turn, the driver lost control and hit Redman, throwing him off of his cycle and some 80 feet away into a nearby drain…..