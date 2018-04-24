Bush Lot labourer stabbed to death, uncle held

A labourer was fatally stabbed during an argument with his uncle yesterday at Bush Lot, Essequibo.

Naresh Ramdass, 35, who was a resident of Bush Lot, sustained a single stab wound to his chest around 12.30 pm.

The fatal stabbing was confirmed by Commander of ‘G’ Division Khali Pareshram, who told Stabroek News that the 53-year-old suspect was arrested.

This newspaper was told that Ramdass and his uncle were drinking at the seawall, located a short distance from the former’s house, when an argument ensued and he was stabbed.

Ramdass was rushed to the Suddie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.