Police probing conduct of first responders to fatal Russian Embassy accident

The Kitty police are investigating the allegations made by a reporter about the conduct of the first responders at the scene of a fatal accident at the Russian Embassy turn last week Sunday.
Motorcyclist Suresh Khellowan, 22, died after colliding with the guard rail at the embassy turn early on the morning of April 15th. He reportedly suffered multiple injuries, said to be compounded by a fractured skull.
Stabroek News had previously reported that a journalist, who was at the accident scene, claimed that the first police to arrive at the scene left without first properly examining the body and stated that they operated “as if there was no effort to save life.” It was also claimed that no action was taken by the first ambulance attendants who arrived…..
Rusal workers hear words of comfort from ministers
With the jobs of over 500 bauxite workers hanging in the balance because of US sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, government ministers yesterday flew into Kwakwani to assure them that there will be minimal impact on their lives.
US-based couple gifts $80m for behavioural studies centre at UG
The University of Guyana has signed an agreement with the US-based Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation to refurbish and convert the building that formerly housed the Spicy Dish restaurant into a state-of-the-art behavioural studies and research centre at a cost of US$400,000 or some $80 million.
Woman strangled at Good Intent
The community of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, is in shock after a man allegedly strangled his partner before apparently attempting to kill himself by slitting his throat.
Over 9,000 gallons of illegal fuel seized for this year—GEA
More than 9,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel have been seized for this year alone, according to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), which has also recorded seven discoveries of illegal fuel so far for 2018.