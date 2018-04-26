Police probing conduct of first responders to fatal Russian Embassy accident

The Kitty police are investigating the allegations made by a reporter about the conduct of the first responders at the scene of a fatal accident at the Russian Embassy turn last week Sunday.

Motorcyclist Suresh Khellowan, 22, died after colliding with the guard rail at the embassy turn early on the morning of April 15th. He reportedly suffered multiple injuries, said to be compounded by a fractured skull.

Stabroek News had previously reported that a journalist, who was at the accident scene, claimed that the first police to arrive at the scene left without first properly examining the body and stated that they operated “as if there was no effort to save life.” It was also claimed that no action was taken by the first ambulance attendants who arrived…..