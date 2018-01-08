Dottin gets better of Windies teammate in Heat win

HOBART, Tasmania, CMC – Deandra Dottin won the battle of the West Indies players as Brisbane Heat overcame Hayley Matthews’s Hobart Hurricanes by eight wickets, in the Women’s Big Bash League here Sunday.
Sent in at Bellerive Oval, Hurricanes rattled up 111 for four off their 20 overs, with 19-year-old opener Matthews top-scoring with 34 from 40 balls.
The hosts lost Stefanie Daffara cheaply for 11 with the score on 18 in the fourth over but Matthews anchored a 41-run, second wicket stand with Georgia Redmayne (20) to revive the innings.
All told, Matthews struck three boundaries before becoming the second casualty of the innings with the score on 59.
Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen was the best bowler with two for 17 while Dottin’s two overs of medium pace leaked 16 runs.
In reply, Heat strolled to their target in the 15th over courtesy of a sparkling 62 not out from opener Beth Mooney.
She faced 43 balls and counted eight fours, adding 41 for the first wicket with captain Kirby Short (19), 39 for the second wicket with Dottin (15) and a further 34 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Delissa Kimmince (13 not out).
Matthews was economical from 3.4 overs of off-spin, conceding a mere 21 runs.
Jaguars are champs
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Barbados Pride, led by half-centuries from Shamarh Brooks and Shayne Moseley, chose discretion as the better part of valour and settled for a draw with Windward Islands Volcanoes in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup opens in New Zealand
(ICC) The ICC U19 Cricket World 2018 Cup officially got underway in style at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch yesterday with an impressive ceremony showcasing New Zealand’s culture.
Wayne Dover keen on continuing as Golden Jaguars coach
With the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) declaring their intention to advertise locally and internationally for the Golden Jaguars senior coaching post, interim tactician Wayne Dover, has signaled his intent in remaining at the helm of the programme.
Australia romp to victory and 4-0 Ashes triumph
SYDNEY, (Reuters) – Australia romped to an innings and 123-runs victory over England after dismissing the tourists for 180 on the final day of the fifth test last night to complete a 4-0 Ashes triumph that fell short of a whitewash but was little less emphatic.
Walking wounded make opening slam hard to predict
(Reuters) – For good reason a two-week grand slam can be described as a ‘last man standing’ marathon of mental and physical endurance, which makes Roger Federer’s haul of 19 all the more incredible.