Dottin gets better of Windies teammate in Heat win

HOBART, Tasmania, CMC – Deandra Dottin won the battle of the West Indies players as Brisbane Heat overcame Hayley Matthews’s Hobart Hurricanes by eight wickets, in the Women’s Big Bash League here Sunday.

Sent in at Bellerive Oval, Hurricanes rattled up 111 for four off their 20 overs, with 19-year-old opener Matthews top-scoring with 34 from 40 balls.

The hosts lost Stefanie Daffara cheaply for 11 with the score on 18 in the fourth over but Matthews anchored a 41-run, second wicket stand with Georgia Redmayne (20) to revive the innings.

All told, Matthews struck three boundaries before becoming the second casualty of the innings with the score on 59.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen was the best bowler with two for 17 while Dottin’s two overs of medium pace leaked 16 runs.

In reply, Heat strolled to their target in the 15th over courtesy of a sparkling 62 not out from opener Beth Mooney.

She faced 43 balls and counted eight fours, adding 41 for the first wicket with captain Kirby Short (19), 39 for the second wicket with Dottin (15) and a further 34 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Delissa Kimmince (13 not out).

Matthews was economical from 3.4 overs of off-spin, conceding a mere 21 runs.