A gift of shoes for ruggers

The best gifts are the ones that can be used daily and shoes are always a great idea.

For the National U-19 Rugby Team, the gifts of shoes will be ideal for the rigorous 2018 season ahead.

Fortunately for them, a timely donation of 23 pairs of cleats were presented to the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) on Friday by USA-based Engineer, Nigel White.

White who coaches kiddies soccer in his adopted city of Seattle, Washington, is an avid fan of rugby and thought it fitting to make the donation to the future generation of local ruggers.

Secretary of the Union, Petal Adams received the cleats from Sheldon Murray on behalf of White and thanked him for the show of generosity. Adams then disclosed that two barrels packed with more footwear and gear are on the way thanks to White, a former student of North Georgetown Secondary School.