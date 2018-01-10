A gift of shoes for ruggers

The best gifts are the ones that can be used daily and shoes are always a great idea.
For the National U-19 Rugby Team, the gifts of shoes will be ideal for the rigorous 2018 season ahead.
Fortunately for them, a timely donation of 23 pairs of cleats were presented to the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) on Friday by USA-based Engineer, Nigel White.
White who coaches kiddies soccer in his adopted city of Seattle, Washington, is an avid fan of rugby and thought it fitting to make the donation to the future generation of local ruggers.
Secretary of the Union, Petal Adams received the cleats from Sheldon Murray on behalf of White and thanked him for the show of generosity. Adams then disclosed that two barrels packed with more footwear and gear are on the way thanks to White, a former student of North Georgetown Secondary School.
While many are busy putting away Christmas lights and decorations, Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques has his hard hat on in the gym preparing for two of his most important fights of his professional boxing career.
(Trinidad Guardian) West Indies and T&T left-handed batsman Darren Bravo says he never made himself available for the CWI Digicel PCL clash against the Windwards Hurricanes starting this Thursday in Grenada.
MANCHESTER, England, (Reuters) – Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp header secured a 2-1 victory over Bristol City in their League Cup semi-final first leg yesterday after the second-tier side had frustrated the Premier League leaders.
LONDON CMC – West Indies’ two highest-ranked players, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kemar Roach, lost ground but remained in the top 20 of the International Cricket Council’s player rankings released yesterday.
(ICC) In the 1980s, the West Indies were the best side in the world, and perhaps the most feared side there has ever been.