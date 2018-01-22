George, Hooper named AAG male, female athletes of the year

There were no surprises as two-time Olympian Winston George and Natrena Hooper were named the Senior Male and Female Athletes-of-the-Year for 2017.

The pair earned the accolades when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) held their annual award ceremony Saturday night at the Umana Yana in Kingston.

George, Guyana’s fastest quarter miler of all time, won the prestigious award ahead of triple jump record holder, Troy Doris and national javelin record holder, Leslain Baird after lowering his 400m record last year at the National Track and Field Centre. During his 2017 campaign, the 31year-old also took gold at the South American Senior Championships and finished the year ranked #11 in the 200m event…..