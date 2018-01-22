George, Hooper named AAG male, female athletes of the year

There were no surprises as two-time Olympian Winston George and Natrena Hooper were named the Senior Male and Female Athletes-of-the-Year for 2017.
The pair earned the accolades when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) held their annual award ceremony Saturday night at the Umana Yana in Kingston.
George, Guyana’s fastest quarter miler of all time, won the prestigious award ahead of triple jump record holder, Troy Doris and national javelin record holder, Leslain Baird after lowering his 400m record last year at the National Track and Field Centre. During his 2017 campaign, the 31year-old also took gold at the South American Senior Championships and finished the year ranked #11 in the 200m event…..
Jaguars complete innings, 81 runs pounding of Red Force
Guyana Jaguars yesterday completed a resounding innings and 81 runs victory over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on the final day of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional four-day first-class season at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Trophy Stall doubles winners receive prizes
Winners of the seventh annual Trophy Stall doubles championships received their prizes last Friday at the grand Guyana Tennis Association 2017 annual Awards Ceremony.
Marques gains UD win over Arias
The ascension of Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques in the world flyweight ranks continued on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Vickery honoured by GTA, donates equipment to players
By Noelle Smith World ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery was Friday honoured by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) and showed her appreciation by giving back to the GTA and a bevy of young players through a donation of tennis equipment.
Titans TT club to stage tournament next month
By Noelle Smith Titans Table Tennis Club in its quest for the continued development of its players will stage three tournaments this year.