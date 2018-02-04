Ann’s Grove whips Dolphin Secondary 4-0 in Milo Schools football

Ann’s Grove crushed Dolphin Secondary 4-0 when the 6th Milo Schools Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Kenaz DeCamp, Romario London, Ingram Rahaman and Carlos Cole scored in the 45th, 52nd, 56th and 67th minute apiece. Meanwhile, Pure Masters and Bishops High battled to a scoreless draw.

Also, Lodge Secondary defeated Queen’s College via a walkover. The competition resumes today at the same venue with another three matches.

The first clash will pit Annandale Secondary against Friendship Secondary from 12:00hrs, while Christianburg Secondary face-off with Vergenoegen Secondary from 13:30hrs.

In the final contest, Morgan Learning Centre opposes School of the Nations at 15:00hrs.

