Ann’s Grove whips Dolphin Secondary 4-0 in Milo Schools football

Ann’s Grove crushed Dolphin Secondary 4-0 when the 6th Milo Schools Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Kenaz DeCamp, Romario London, Ingram Rahaman and Carlos Cole scored in the 45th, 52nd, 56th and 67th minute apiece. Meanwhile, Pure Masters and Bishops High battled to a scoreless draw.
Also, Lodge Secondary defeated Queen’s College via a walkover. The competition resumes today at the same venue with another three matches.
The first clash will pit Annandale Secondary against Friendship Secondary from 12:00hrs, while Christianburg Secondary face-off with Vergenoegen Secondary from 13:30hrs.
In the final contest, Morgan Learning Centre opposes School of the Nations at 15:00hrs.
Complete Results
Game-1
Ann’s Grove-4 vs Dolphin-0
Kenaz DeCamb-45th
Romario London-52nd
Ingram Rahaman-56th
Carlos Cole-67th
Game-2
Pure Masters-0 vs The Bishops’ High-0
Game-3
Lodge Secondary vs Queen’s College
Lodge won via walkover
Narine spearheads spin salvo as Red Force whip Hampshire
LUCAS STREET, Barbados, CMC – West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine once again stamped his class on the Regional Super50, producing yet another magical spell to fire Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to their second straight win of the limited overs championship here yesterday.
Defending champs Showstoppers through after hard-fought win
Two time defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Admiral United, Brothers United, Mocha and Ballers Empire, secured hard-fought wins, when the 4th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, continued on Friday.
Ramdhani/Persaud take female honors in GUMDAC DOUBLES
On the first day of the fifth annual GUMDAC Open doubles badminton tournament, Priyanna Ramdhani and Shivanie Persaud teamed up to take the top prize of the female division at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue on Friday.
Wales FC mauls Combined Team
Wales FC mauled ‘Combined Team’ [featuring players from Uitvlugt and Crane FC], 7-1, when the West Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial National U15 Football League, commenced yesterday.
UG schools Ace Warriors
The Georgetown Cricket Association GCA/New Building Society (NBS) second division competition resumed yesterday at the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) ground with the University Of Guyana (UG) schooling Ace Warriors in the 40-overs-a-side contest despite Mortland Ward’s heroics.