Dolphin Secondary hammers New Amsterdam 9-0 in Milo football

Dolphin, Dora, Ann’s Grove and St. Cuthbert’s secured wins when the 9th Milo Secondary Schools U18 Football Championship resumed yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) grounds respectively on Carifesta Avenue.
At the MOE ground, Dolphin Secondary crushed New Amsterdam 9-0. Jude Charles recorded a hat-trick in the 18th, 60th and 61st minute whilst Gerry Burnett bagged a brace in the 12th and 38th minute. Adding goals in the 45th, 49th, 63rd, and 69th minute respectively were Jamal Williams, Nicholas Tappin, Cartwell Peters and Jequan Cole.