Milo football organisers receive kits from GENEQUIP, GINMIN

General Equipment (GENEQUIP), and General Industrial Minerals (GINMIN) presented the respective team kits to the organizers of the Milo Secondary Schools football tournament which will be utilised during the elimination round of the tournament.

The respective presentations occurred on Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground. GENEQUIP under its FARMSUP, Yellowtail and Westzyde Marine brands donated eight team kits. Similarly, GINMIN donated eight team uniforms.

The kits will be utilised by the schools during the elimination section of the competition.