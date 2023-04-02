Defending champs, 8th of May, march on in Milo football

Defending champion Wismar/Christianburg, East Ruimveldt, 8 of May and Bartica recorded victories when the 9th Milo Secondary Schools U18 Football Championship resumed yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) grounds respectively on Carifesta Avenue.

Over the MOE ground, Wismar/Christianburg downed Vryman’s Erven 2-0 compliments of goals from Jamil James and Devon Gilbert in the 22nd and 51st minute respectively.

In another fixture, Bartica mauled Marian Academy 13-1. Ezequiel Baldeo tallied a hat-trick in the eight, 38th and 40th minute, Cyle Timmerman recorded three conversions in the 19th, 45th, and 47th minute, Ashton Dutchin tallied a double in the 15th and 67th minute, and Shondy Beaton bagged a brace in the 57th and 62nd minute.