Westside Golf Course opens in grand style

The first golf course in Region Three opened to the public yesterday and dozens of players, special invitees and officials were in attendance for a first look at the innovative design by Aleem Hussain.

The project is a partnership with Nexgen Golf and the Ronald Sami family from Vreed-en-Hoop.

High Commissioner of India Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, Speaker of the House Hon. Manzoor Nadir, Vice Chairman of Region 3 Omesh Satyanand, Honorary Consul to Malaysia Vic Odit, President of Region 3 Private Sector Halim Khan and former Guyana Open Champion Avinda Kishore all spoke glowingly about Guyana’s newest golf course and the growth of the sport over the past few years.