Balgobin hits ton, GCC trails by 141 runs

Everest Cricket Club’s Ushardeva Balgobin yesterday notched up his maiden first-division century in the Georgetown Cricket Association’s GISE/Star Rentals/Trophy Stall two-day tournament continued.

At Everest, the hosts were asked to bat first and posted 248 all out in 51.1 overs while GCC closed the day on 107 for four after 22.4 overs, trailing by 141 runs in the first innings.

When Balgobin came to the crease, Everest were in a spot of bother with three wickets down and just one run on the board at the end of the first over.